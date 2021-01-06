Grab may face tougher fight in Indonesia if Gojek, Tokopedia merge

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
GRAB'S battle to dominate Indonesia, a market widely seen as the crown jewel of South-east Asia, could grow tougher, now that rival Gojek is reportedly exploring a US$18 billion merger with e-commerce giant Tokopedia.
However, this does not imply a straightforward path to...
