BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

MERGER OF UNICORNS

Grab may face tougher fight in Indonesia if Gojek, Tokopedia merge

Garage
MERGER OF UNICORNS

Grab may face tougher fight in Indonesia if Gojek, Tokopedia merge

Indonesia's ride-hailing giant and e-commerce pioneer reportedly exploring US$18b merger ahead of plan to go public in US and Indonesia
Wed, Jan 06, 2021 - 5:50 AM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT
5 -min read
Listen to this article
BT_20210106_SPTOGOJEKIA6_4394785.jpg
BT_20210106_SPTOGOJEKIA6_4394785.jpg, by opub@dd
The natural synergies between Tokopedia and Gojek could pose a threat to Grab.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Indonesia's ride-hailing giant and e-commerce pioneer reportedly exploring US$18b merger ahead of plan to go public in US and Indonesia
Wed, Jan 06, 2021 - 5:50 AM
Sharanya Pillai hspillai@sph.com.sg @SharanyaBT
Claudia Chong chongkmc@sph.com.sg @ClaudiaChongBT
5 -min read
Listen to this article

Singapore

GRAB'S battle to dominate Indonesia, a market widely seen as the crown jewel of South-east Asia, could grow tougher, now that rival Gojek is reportedly exploring a US$18 billion merger with e-commerce giant Tokopedia.

However, this does not imply a straightforward path to...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

grab
gojek
Tokopedia
M&A
Purchase this article