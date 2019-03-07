You are here

VENTURE FUNDS

Grab takes in US$1.46b more to feed Super App ambition in SEA

Latest investment from SoftBank fund; other recent investors include Toyota, Hyundai, Microsoft and Ping An Capital
Thu, Mar 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM
Ride-hailing firm Grab has secured US$1.46 billion of fresh funding from the SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing the total investment in its latest ongoing financing round to over US$4.5 billion.
Singapore

RIDE-HAILING firm Grab has secured US$1.46 billion of fresh funding from the SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing the total investment in its latest ongoing financing round to over US$4.5 billion.

Other investors in this Series H round include Toyota Motor Corporation,

