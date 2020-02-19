Grab ties up with air taxi firm to conduct feasibility study in South-east Asia

[SINGAPORE] Ride-hailing firm Grab and German air mobility startup Volocopter will conduct a joint feasibility study to explore the prospect of offering airborne rides in South-east Asia.

In a memorandum of understanding, the two will look into the most suitable cities and routes to deploy air taxis, evaluate the best-use cases for air taxis, and explore the possibility of joint flight tests.

Volocopter is among a number of players looking to deploy autonomous electric drones which can carry passengers.

The findings will lay the groundwork for potential cooperation between both companies which could include launching air taxi services.

Volocopter chief executive said in a statement: "This cooperation is another important step towards the commercialisation of urban air mobility in one of the most traffic-congested regions of the world."

Grab Ventures head Chris Yeo said: "This partnership will enable Volocopter to further develop urban air mobility solutions that are relevant for South-east Asian commuters so they can decide on their preferred journey option based on their budgets, time constraints and other needs, in a seamless way."

