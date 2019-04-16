Grab to integrate GrabFood into super app with islandwide beta-testing in May

TECH player Grab will integrate its on-demand food delivery service, GrabFood, into its main app, starting with a limited testing phase in the South-east region of Singapore from end-April.

The beta testing will be rolled out islandwide in May.

GrabFood has thus far been a standalone app in Singapore and Malaysia. Grab will also be adding GrabFood to its main app in Malaysia, with beta-testing in phases from Wednesday.

Close to one year since its inception, GrabFood has become the fastest-growing business unit in Grab, with orders growing 25 per cent month on month, the company said in a press statement.

"As we approach our first anniversary for GrabFood, it is time for us to bring our fastest-growing service into our everyday super app. This will make for a more seamless user experience and put us in a strong position to drive the multibillion-dollar food delivery market forward," said Lim Kell Jay, head of GrabFood Singapore, in the statement.

GrabFood has over 13,000 delivery persons and over 5,000 merchants on its platform.

Most recognised in Singapore as a ride-hailing platform, Grab also provides food and delivery services, in addition to mobile payments and financial services.