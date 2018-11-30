You are here

Home > Garage

Grab, Vietnam taxi firm Vinasun to settle dispute out of court

Fri, Nov 30, 2018 - 7:29 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

GRAB and Vietnam taxi operator Vinasun have agreed to "consider amicable arrangements" to settle their court case involving competition between the two firms, Grab said in a statement on Friday.

Vinasun filed a lawsuit against Grab last year, accusing it of unfair business practices and demanding US$1.86 million to compensate for the losses it suffered between January 2016 and June 2017.

Traditional taxi firms in Vietnam are governed by regulations that put a cap on the number of promotions and discounts they can offer every year. Vinasun claimed that Grab exploited the lack of regulations for tech-based transport companies by wooing users with rampant promotions and discounts.

Vietnam prosecutors later recommended that Grab be treated as a taxi operator instead of a tech firm. Grab opposed the recommendation, saying that it is a member of a government pilot programme for the use of technology in the transport sector and that it operates within the programme's regulations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In response to the outcome of the court case, Jerry Lim, country head of Grab Vietnam, said: "Traditional and technology businesses can co-exist well together and learn from one another to grow and solve big, meaningful challenges together for the transportation industry."

He added that the firm is collaborating with taxi companies and testing JustGrab in some Vietnamese provinces.

JustGrab is a service that combines taxis and cars into one fleet and matches passengers to the nearest available taxi or contract car.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181130_JLSC_3631246.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart private bank sees future in price transparency

BT_20181130_VIE5030_3631290.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
SME

Expand Construction tops in this year's E50 Awards

BT_20181130_CCGOJEK_3631317.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Garage

Round 2 of ride-hailing battle taking a different route

Most Read

1 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
2 More LNG traders prefer to keep their fuel inside vessels
3 Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps
4 It's time to consider injecting CPF capital into the Singapore bourse
5 Learning Chinese transcends just speaking the language
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Nov 30, 2018
Real Estate

URA launches Dairy Farm Walk, Sims Drive, Middle Road and Tan Quee Lan Street sites

doc72zn7qtwi5l1jb5ngihs_doc6ux8gtor85uryne295s.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_MAS_3011.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending returns to growth in Oct: MAS preliminary data

file72mq3lu225ku9py7jcx.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS named Global Bank of the Year by FT publication

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening