BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

GrabPay users file police reports over unauthorised payments to Qoo10 and Razer

Garage

GrabPay users file police reports over unauthorised payments to Qoo10 and Razer

Users said they had not provided any OTP for payments of between S$13 and S$260
Sat, Nov 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT
4 -min read
Listen to this article
nz_grabpay_141124.jpg
nz_grabpay_141124.jpg, by zahidahar
The police are investigating reports on unauthorised transactions, each involving hundreds of dollars, that were made via GrabPay to e-commerce marketplace Qoo10 and Razer Gold, the virtual gaming credits operated by Razer.
PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Users said they had not provided any OTP for payments of between S$13 and S$260
Sat, Nov 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Claudia Chong chongkmc@sph.com.sg @ClaudiaChongBT
4 -min read
Listen to this article

Singapore

THE police are investigating reports on unauthorised transactions, each involving hundreds of dollars, that were made via GrabPay to e-commerce marketplace Qoo10 and Razer Gold, the virtual gaming credits operated by Razer.

At least five police reports concerning the e-...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

grab
cybersecurity
scams
payments
Purchase this article