Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users

Garage
Mon, May 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM
Success of WeChat, Alipay have unique qualities that may not be easy to replicate
Claudia Chong chongkmc@sph.com.sg @ClaudiaChongBT

Singapore

ONCE a simple ride-hailing startup, Grab today is a dominant unicorn that wants to be no less than the operator of a "super app". But to succeed in its goal, the company may need to figure out how to increase the stickiness of its budding marketplace, industry watchers say....

