honestbee halts services in HK and Indonesia; layoffs to hit 10 per cent

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
IN A marked escalation of its woes, grocery delivery startup honestbee has stopped its services in Hong Kong and Indonesia as well as its food vertical in Thailand. The move is part of an ongoing strategic review, the company announced in a statement on Tuesday.
Layoffs...
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg
IN A marked escalation of its woes, grocery delivery startup honestbee has stopped its services in Hong Kong and Indonesia as well as its food vertical in Thailand. The move is part of an ongoing strategic review, the company announced in a statement on Tuesday.