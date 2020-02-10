honestbee suspends habitat business due to coronavirus outbreak

HONESTBEE has temporarily suspended operations at its supermarket, habitat, following Singapore authorities' raising of the risk assessment level for the novel coronavirus to Orange - the second-highest level - and the increase in the number of infections in the Republic.

The preventive measure, which kicks in from Feb 10, is being taken to reduce the risk of an "incident" happening at habitat, said the startup in a social media update on Sunday night. It did not specify what that incident might be.

honestbee had continued to operate habitat, a tech-enabled supermarket and dine-in concept located in Pasir Panjang, while undergoing a court-supervised restructuring process. The company will continue to provide its online grocery delivery service to customers, it said on Sunday.