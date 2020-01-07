Hong Kong startup Dash Living enters Singapore’s co-living space

HONG KONG co-living startup Dash Living on Tuesday said it has expanded its presence to Singapore through its acquisition of Easycity – a Singapore-based co-living operator.

Dash Living, backed by Hong Kong venture capital firm MindWorks Venture, has US$10 million in funding to date. It manages over 100,000 square feet (sq ft) of space in Hong Kong, spanning locations such as Causeway Bay, Wan Chai, Central, Tsim Sha Tsui and Jordan.

The acquisition brings Dash Living’s number of units in the Asia-Pacific to 900, with the addition of 200 units located at Geylang, Paya Lebar, Farrer Park, Balestier, Pasir Panjang and Clementi in Singapore.

The founders of Easycity – Alex Liu and Wesley Wen – have been appointed as the executive management team for Dash Living Singapore.

Dash Living said co-living is now its fastest-growing product. In October 2019, the firm launched its 51-unit co-living product in Hong Kong occupying four floors of en suite studio bedrooms and almost 2,000 sq ft of common space.