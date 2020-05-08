Impossible Foods lets F&B outlets resell patties to consumers; hints at retail launch

PLANT-BASED meat company Impossible Foods said on Friday that it is allowing food and beverage (F&B) outlets in Singapore to sell their existing inventory directly to consumers.

It is now possible for consumers to purchase its 2.27kg “Impossible burger brick” packs, in their raw form, from local restaurants such as Fatboy’s, Park Bench Deli and the Goodburger, or directly through its distributor, Classic Fine Foods.

This is the first time consumers in Asia will be allowed to buy the company’s patties directly. Its patties are already being sold in some grocery stores in the US.

The San Francisco-based company said in a statement that allowing this would give restaurants and distributors an additional revenue stream for takeout orders, and help reduce perishable inventory during short-term closures.

This initiative will also serve as an opportunity for Impossible Foods to gauge Singaporeans’ appetite for cooking Impossible at home, as the company explores a retail launch in the region, it said.

“We hope that this will provide further assistance to our valued restaurant partners during this period. We’re also very excited to give Singapore customers an opportunity to cook Impossible in their own homes, as we know that many are eager to see the product on the shelves in grocery stores,” said Nick Halla, senior vice-president of international at Impossible Foods.