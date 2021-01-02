BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Impress.ai uses artificial intelligence to automate recruitment process

Sat, Jan 02, 2021 - 5:50 AM
4 -min read
Founders (from left) Sudhanshu Ahuja, Vaisagh Viswanathan and Amrith Dhanajayan met as students at Nanyang Technological University.
PHOTO: IMPRESS.AI
Charlotte Chong
Yip Sue Min
HIRING the right person for the job is no easy task. Recruiters often have to plough through stacks of CVs and sit through numerous interviews to identify suitable candidates. To make this process faster and fairer, a local start-up, impress.ai, uses artificial intelligence (AI...

