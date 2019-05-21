Indonesian unicorn teams up with Singapore logistics startup

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
INDONESIAN unicorn Bukalapak is partnering Singapore startup Janio for cross-border logistics as it prepares to go global. The e-commerce player is also in talks with Singapore's Economic Development Board to potentially open an office in the country, co-founder Fajrin Rasyid...
