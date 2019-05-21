Indonesian unicorn teams up with Singapore logistics startup

Garage

Indonesian unicorn teams up with Singapore logistics startup

Tue, May 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT
3 -min read
Listen to this article
BT_20190521_CCBUKA21_3786803.jpg
Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - 05:50
Claudia Chong chongkmc@sph.com.sg @ClaudiaChongBT
3 -min read
Listen to this article

Singapore

INDONESIAN unicorn Bukalapak is partnering Singapore startup Janio for cross-border logistics as it prepares to go global. The e-commerce player is also in talks with Singapore's Economic Development Board to potentially open an office in the country, co-founder Fajrin Rasyid...

bukalapak
bukaglobal
e-commerce
janio
logistics
Purchase this article for Republication
 