Innovation centre to develop Singapore as base for advanced manufacturers

Innovation centre to develop Singapore as base for advanced manufacturers

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing watching the PlanetSpark mascot take a bow after its performance during the official opening of PlanetSpark Innovation Centre.
Claudia Chong chongkmc@sph.com.sg @ClaudiaChongBT
Singapore

AN innovation centre aimed at boosting the competitiveness of Singapore's electronics and advanced manufacturing sector was launched on Tuesday at Changi Business Park.

The PlanetSpark Innovation Centre plans to nurture Singapore-grown hardware technology startups in the...

