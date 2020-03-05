Japan Post leads US$26.4m round for Singapore adtech startup AnyMind

SINGAPORE-BASED AnyMind Group, which is in the marketing tech, entertainment tech and human resources tech spaces, on Thursday said it has secured US$26.4 million in funding, led by Japan Post Capital.

Japan Post Capital is the investment arm of mail service and logistics conglomerate Japan Post. Existing investors for this funding round include Mirai Creation Fund II. This brings the group's total funding to date to US$62.3 million.

The funds will be used for expansion into India and the Middle East, expanding the company's digital-out-of-home advertising solution to Japan and the rest of Asia, as well as to grow a direct-to-consumer (D2C) offering for influencers that is being launched on the same day, the company said.

Shimpei Higuchi, managing director of Japan Post Capital, said: "With the diversification of consumer behaviour and the digitalisation of touchpoints between companies and customers, digital marketing is an area that is expanding and becoming more advanced.

"In addition, Asia as a whole still holds great potential in terms of size, economic growth and a growing middle class, and AnyMind is well-placed in this market."

Separately, AnyMind on Thursday also announced that it has invested an undisclosed sum in LYFT and undertaken a "strategic partnership" with the Japan-based fitness apparel brand.

"Together with LYFT, AnyMind Group will start a D2C offering for social media influencers and content creators to produce and sell their own branded merchandise," the company said.

In the past year, AnyMind has acquired influencer networks Moindy in Thailand and GROVE in Japan, as well as established a joint venture with public relations and talent agency SUNNY SIDE UP, among other things.

Said Kosuke Sogo, AnyMind's co-founder and chief executive: "Through this collaboration with LYFT, we have a prime opportunity to match our vast influencer network with a D2C offering, whilst building a future of better content and stories."

AnyMind has 13 offices across 11 markets in Asia and 650 staff.