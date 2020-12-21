JustCo eyes global growth and an IPO

BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Singapore-based coworking firm has also embarked on 'asset-light' model of managing space instead of taking on long-term leases
Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM
hspillai@sph.com.sg
Mr Kong says JustCo is 'looking to be very profitable' as a group. The firm has zero borrowings, having only raised funds through equity issuances, and holds a nine-digit sum of cash.
PHOTO: JUSTCO
Sharanya Pillai hspillai@sph.com.sg @SharanyaBT
Singapore

HOMEGROWN coworking player JustCo, valued at US$1 billion, has been cautiously pursuing growth in a tough year, and it plans to "definitely" undertake an initial public offering (IPO) at some point, the firm's chief executive Kong Wan Sing told The Business Times.

The...

