JustCo eyes global growth and an IPO

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
HOMEGROWN coworking player JustCo, valued at US$1 billion, has been cautiously pursuing growth in a tough year, and it plans to "definitely" undertake an initial public offering (IPO) at some point, the firm's chief executive Kong Wan Sing told The Business Times.
The...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes