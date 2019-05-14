Lab-grown meat that's simply Shiok

Garage

Lab-grown meat that's simply Shiok

Tue, May 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM
limvan@sph.com.sg
BT_20190514_VLDUMPLING14_8_3780312.jpg
BT_20190514_VLDUMPLING14_8_3780312.jpg
Foodtech startup Shiok Meats addresses the long-term viability of meat production by growing different types of meat in a lab from stem cells.
Tuesday, May 14, 2019 - 05:50
Vanessa Lim limvan@sph.com.sg

THE future of food may lie in lab-grown cell-based meat. And it's not just plant-based "meat" patties in burgers that are taking the world by storm. On March 29, Shiok Meats unveiled its first ever cell-based shrimp dumpling at The Disruption in Food and Sustainability Summit (DFSS).

As...

shiok meats
cell-based shrimp dumplings
Purchase this article for Republication
 