Lazada to migrate RedMart onto platform in ramp-up of supermarket plans for SE Asia

Thu, Jan 31, 2019 - 1:12 PM
Alibaba-backed Lazada will be integrating homegrown e-grocer RedMart onto its platform on March 15, as part of the group's plan to accelerate the growth of its supermarket business in South-east Asia.
This means that shoppers will be able to buy groceries and fresh produce along with Lazada's other products on a single platform. 

RedMart, which was acquired by Lazada in 2016 for an undisclosed sum, will be moving to Lazada at 12am on March 15. Users can expect the same shopping experience as the new RedMart will feature similar design and functions as the current app and website, the company said. 

Existing RedMart customers can continue shopping on the app and website until 11.59pm on March 14, before the migration kicks in. Thereafter, they will have to download the Lazada app to continue using the service.

Orders on the new RedMart on Lazada will continue to be fulfilled by RedMart in customers' chosen two-hour delivery slot from 7am and 10pm daily, while orders with other Lazada sellers will be fulfilled separately.

Lazada's latest move is aimed at catering to the rising demand of supermarket shopping as consumers increasingly buy their groceries online, the company said. 

It added that the grocery market in South-east Asia is expected to be worth some US$309 billion by 2021, with shoppers filling their baskets online more than twice a month. 

Elsewhere in the region, Lazada is looking to launch its grocery and supermarket business in at least one other city from the second half this year.

Spearheading the group's push into the supermarket business in South-east Asia is RedMart co-founder Roger Egan, who has been appointed as Lazada Group head of supermarket. He will oversee the expansion, launch and operations for Lazada's supermarket business and delivery network across the region, the company said.  

