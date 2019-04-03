Liquid, Changi Airport Group to roll out QR platform

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
HOMEGROWN startup Liquid Group is now looking to be the go-to provider of mobile-payment networks as it partners the Changi Airport Group to roll out an integrated QR ("Quick Response") payment and marketing platform.
The platform, as yet unnamed, will enable merchants
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg