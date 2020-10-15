BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Liquidity drying up for VC firms as investments age

Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM
The pressure is mounting on venture capital (VC) funds to show real cash returns to investors, but as exits are delayed and market conditions remain rocky, some early VC funds might be burdened with a backlog of ageing investments.
Olivia Poh oliviapoh@sph.com.sg @OliviaPohBT
Singapore

THE pressure is mounting on venture capital (VC) funds to show real cash returns to investors, but as exits are delayed and market conditions remain rocky, some early VC funds might be burdened with a backlog of ageing investments.

As they look to divest their shares in...

