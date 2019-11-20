Louis Dreyfus Co, Temasek Lifesciences Accelerator tie up on agri-food innovation

AGRICULTURAL goods merchant Louis Dreyfus Company and Temasek Lifesciences Accelerator (TLA) have partnered to boost agri-food innovation in the region.

Through the partnership, Louis Dreyfus will gain access to new or potentially disruptive technology under the accelerator’s portfolio of startups, according to a joint statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the accelerator and its incubatees will be able to benefit from Louis Dreyfus' supply chain and asset network for market penetration and strategic cross-border partnerships.

Both parties will also collaborate on trialling innovations, with a particular focus on the nutrition and life sciences sector.

The partnership was announced at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the sidelines of Asia-Pacific Agri-Food Innovation Week in Singapore on Wednesday. This is to support the commercialisation of promising technologies and innovation, and explore joint investment opportunities.

Thomas Couteaudier, head of Louis Dreyfus’ South and South-east Asia region, said that the partnership is fully aligned with its strategic growth focus on innovation, in response to evolving food and feed demands.

Temasek Lifesciences Accelerator chief executive Peter Chia added that the MOU is an important milestone for the accelerator, to strengthen scientific advances in food nutrition, and combat fundamental challenges in the global food and agricultural system.

The accelerator is a joint venture between Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory, a non-profit philanthropic research organisation, and Temasek Holdings' venture capital arm Vertex Holdings.