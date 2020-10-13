Malaysia's GoGet raises US$2m in Series A funding to scale services

ON-DEMAND workforce and job platform GoGet has raised US$2 million in Series A funding in a round led by Monk's Hill Ventures.

The funding will be used to scale GoGet's services in Malaysia through product development, building and expanding its product and technology teams, it said in a press statement on Tuesday.

The startup will also expand its sales and digital marketing teams to grow user acquisition.

GoGet connects multinational corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises and businesses to verified flexible workers. Companies can hire these workers through the app for part-time support at any time to help with logistics, including next hour delivery, sales and marketing support, operations and admin support.

GoGet said all the workers are verified and trained using the platform before they start claiming jobs.

The platform has over 20,000 of these flexible workers and over 5,000 businesses which have been onboarded to the app to hire the workers, GoGet said. Companies including Lazada Malaysia, Ikea Malaysia, foodpanda and Bloomthis use GoGet workers for regular tasks including delivery, packing and event support.

GoGet plans to open its platform for companies to utilise their technology to manage and digitise manual processes in their workforce. The startup also has ambitions to expand across Asean.

GoGet chief executive and co-founder Francesca Chia said the firm's vision is to build a sustainable future of work by empowering both businesses and gig economy workers in Asean.

"We also believe that by addressing the gaps in protection for flexible workers, it is making flexible work sustainable for our future," she said.

Monk's Hill Ventures co-founder and managing partner Lim Kuo-Yi said: "GoGet provides a community of motivated and well-trained workers, but more importantly, its platform extends the corporate people management systems to ensure quality, compliance and seamless workflow."