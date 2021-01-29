Merger talks between Grab and Gojek off the table

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Jakarta/Singapore
AFTER lengthy negotiations, the proposed merger between two of South-east Asia's decacorns is said to be off the table, sources in Jakarta told The Business Times.
Indonesia-based Gojek and Singapore-based Grab, the region's two largest ride-hailing firms, have...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes