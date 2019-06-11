Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Impossible Foods via Deliveroo

Garage

Tue, Jun 11, 2019 - 5:50 AM
1 -min read
Coffee with Claressa: Impossible Foods via Deliveroo

16:22 mins

Synopsis: Jordan Sadowsky, director of international launches at Impossible Foods and Siddharth Shanker, general manager of Deliveroo stop in for Coffee with Claressa to talk about their new exclusive delivery partnership that will bring Impossible Foods to more people around the island. 

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

BT podcasts
Impossible Foods
deliveroo
 