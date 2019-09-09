Money FM podcast: Singapore HR startup StaffAny raises S$1 million in seed funding

The breakfast huddle: Singapore HR startup StaffAny raises S$1 million in seed funding

13:29 min

Synopsis: StaffAny, which was co-founded by 4 friends in early 2018, is a workforce management application that connects HR and operations to better manage hourly workers. Eugene Ng, Co-Founder, Head of Growth at StaffAny and Janson Seah, Co-Founder at StaffAny share more about what they plan to do with their recently obtained $1 million in seed funding, and if they expect change in our workforce landscape.

Produced by: Elliott Danker of The Breakfast Huddle on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

