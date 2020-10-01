MyRepublic adds M1 as MVNO partner

MYREPUBLIC has struck a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) partnership with M1, on top of the former's existing partnership with StarHub.

In response to The Business Times' queries, MyRepublic on Thursday confirmed the move and noted that it continues to work closely with the two telcos.

Using M1's mobile network infrastructure in the new partnership, MyRepublic plans to offer an enhanced suite of mobile services, MyRepublic and M1 said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The collaboration will also give M1 the opportunity to potentially expand its reach to MyRepublic's captive fibre broadband customer base in the market, both parties said.

MyRepublic said it launched a suite of mobile services entirely on M1's network in September 2020, since trials first began in April this year. The former's For Life no-contract plans signal the start of products and services it will launch on M1's network.

Lawrence Chan, MyRepublic Singapore's managing director, said: "MyRepublic is excited to be embarking on this partnership with a forward-looking partner like M1, that aligns with our vision of delivering technology to ensure a fast and seamless connection to customers."

Emad Bakhshy, M1 general manager of business development, said: "We look forward to leveraging their market presence in the fibre consumer market and offer these customers an enhanced mobile service experience on our network."

When contacted by BT, a StarHub spokesperson said: "StarHub continues to offer MyRepublic a suite of solutions and capabilities, to address the evolving needs of specific customer segments."

MyRepublic and StarHub entered into an MVNO partnership in May 2018, which saw the former utilising the latter's mobile network infrastructure to offer mobile services in Singapore.

In March 2020, M1 struck an MVNO partnership with dormitory Wi-Fi services provider Geenet, allowing the latter to utilise its mobile network infrastructure to offer mobile services.

MyRepublic first announced its intentions to launch mobile services in 2015.

M1 was bought out in April 2019 by Keppel Corp and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which publishes BT. Konnectivity, which is 80 per cent owned by Keppel and 20 per cent owned by SPH, acquired an 81 per cent stake in M1 while the remaining 19 per cent interest is held by Keppel's subsidiary Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation.

As at 3.44pm on Thursday, Keppel Corp shares were trading up 1.4 per cent or S$0.06 to S$4.51, SPH shares were up 1 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.05, while StarHub shares were up 0.8 per cent or S$0.01 to S$1.21.