Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
E-SCOOTER sharing startup Neuron Mobility hopes to whizz past its competition with a new e-scooter designed and built in-house.
The bright orange e-scooter comes with a larger frame than Neuron's existing gold-and-black scooters, and 12-inch wheels, up from 8-inches, to
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg