New, faster breathalyser test for diagnosing Covid-19 in the works in Singapore

Breathonix co-founders Jia Zhunan (left) and Du Fang. The test has so far shown a sensitivity rate of about 93 per cent - meaning that the test accurately diagnosed more than nine in 10 Covid-19 patients.
ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
[SINGAPORE] Diagnosing a patient with Covid-19 could soon be as easy as getting the person to breath into a tube - and getting the results in under a minute.

The breathalyser-type diagnostic test kit, which is still at a prototype stage, is developed by Breathonix - a spin-off company...

