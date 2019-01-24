You are here

Home > Garage

New Sequoia accelerator to give startups US$1.5 m right out of the gate

Thu, Jan 24, 2019 - 10:15 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

SEQUOIA India, a branch of the technology-focused American venture capital (VC) firm, has launched a new accelerator for early-stage, pre-series A startups in India and South-east Asia.

The scheme, dubbed Surge, will invest US$1.5 million in each participant, according to plans unveiled on Thursday. Sequoia is gunning to hothouse two cohorts of between 10 and 20 companies a year.

The initial investment "provides them runway, in most cases, to last well beyond two Surge cohorts", said Shailendra Singh, managing director for Sequoia Capital (India) Singapore, in a statement.

The four-month programme will invest in the startups either in equity or convertible notes, and will eventually charge a percentage of equity as a participation fee. Participants can also make a case for more capital before curated investors, in mixers and one-on-one meetings, at the end of the scheme.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Surge will take participants to China, India, Silicon Valley and Singapore for immersion and workshops with mentors and professional services experts. Mentors who have signed on so far include Go-Jek chief executive Nadiem Makarim, Carousell chief executive Quek Siu Rui and former WhatsApp veteran Neeraj Arora, with "dozens of mentors in the pipeline that we will announce soon".

According to Sequoia, the programme is "open-architecture", with seed funds, angels investors and VC firms welcome to take part in funding rounds.

Mr Singh presented Surge as a response to regional startup founders' feedback that they are spending large swathes of time carrying out fund-raising, with their stakes heavily diluted early in the process.

He added that Surge - which is slated to launch its first cohort in March 2019 - is aimed at startups that are either based in or targeting Indian and South-east Asian markets, in sectors such as media, enterprise software, healthcare and financial services.

While it is a Sequoia initiative, Surge will have its own investment advisory committee overseeing applicant selection, programme management and operations, the firm said.

Surge participants are not guaranteed follow-on funding from Sequoia, which will still make its own direct early-stage investments in the region.

Garage

Singapore-based GBCI Ventures opens US$100m smart city fund

Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding

Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

Automotive startup Motorist.sg gets seed funding from JobsCentral, Zopim founders

Singapore-based investment firm eyes powering off-grid South-east Asia

Alchemy raises S$2.5m in pre-Series A funding, sets up foodtech lab

Editor's Choice

SL_IBIWS_240119_1.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Catalist: to grow or to heal?

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
4 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
5 Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_IBIWS_240119_1.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

SL_mbs _240119_47.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Consumer

Marina Bay Sands' Q4 earnings slide on weaker VIP gaming

SL_capitaland _240119_45.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand Commercial Trust, Keppel T&T, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Sino Grandness Food

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening