News

Four ride-hailing firms bag operating licences from LTA

Singapore's Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded ride-hail service operator licences to Grab, Gojek, TADA and ComfortDelGro under the Point-to-Point (P2P) Passenger Transport Industry Act.
PHOTO: ST FILE
Claudia Chong chongkmc@sph.com.sg @ClaudiaChongBT
Singapore

SINGAPORE'S Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded ride-hail service operator licences to Grab, Gojek, TADA and ComfortDelGro under the Point-to-Point (P2P) Passenger Transport Industry Act.

Grab has also snagged a car-pool service operator licence. The two licences...

