Norwegian fintech Vipps in payments deal with Visa
Thu, Sep 03, 2020 - 3:36 PM
1 -min read
[OSLO] Norwegian fintech company Vipps, said on Thursday it had struck a deal with global payments giant Visa to expand in Europe.
"The partnership between Visa and Vipps will give banks and card issuers access to a mobile wallet that is easy to use and which will contribute to an increased adoption of digital payments," Vipps said in a statement.
Norwegian bank DNB is the largest Vipps shareholder.
