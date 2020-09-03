Norwegian fintech Vipps in payments deal with Visa

[OSLO] Norwegian fintech company Vipps, said on Thursday it had struck a deal with global payments giant Visa to expand in Europe.

"The partnership between Visa and Vipps will give banks and card issuers access to a mobile wallet that is easy to use and which will contribute to an increased adoption of digital payments," Vipps said in a statement.

Norwegian bank DNB is the largest Vipps shareholder.

REUTERS