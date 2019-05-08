Not all banks are evil, and so TransferWise comes a-calling

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
ONCE a brash provocateur of banks, TransferWise is now hoping to cosy up with more banks in the Asia-Pacific, with its head of global banking partnerships having engaged with a dozen banking partners in the region in the last couple of days to try to sell its remittance service...
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg
INDONESIAN startup Alami has closed an undisclosed pre-seed round led by fintech investor tryb Group, in one of the few early-stage deals for the region's Syariah fintech industry that are backed by venture capital firms based in South-east Asia.