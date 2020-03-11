Novocall raises S$700,000 in seed funding round led by 500 Startups

SALES automation startup Novocall has raised S$700,000 in a seed funding round led by Silicon Valley-based 500 Startups' South-east Asia focused fund 500 Durians, the home-grown startup said on Wednesday.

Other investors include 500 Startups Thailand, Expara Asia Ventures and angel investors such as Exabytes’ founder and chief executive officer Chan Kee Siak.

The funds will be used to accelerate Novocall's product and customer development.

The company, which has 50 clients in Singapore and Malaysia, plans to expand in the region, particularly in Indonesia and Thailand. Its software is used in 42 countries by over 2,000 businesses, Novocall said.

It has a conversational sales automation software that helps companies improve lead response time, increase website conversions and provide actionable analytics for marketing teams, the startup said.

Get the latest on startups

and business news Terms & conditions Sign up

The software is popular among small and medium-sized enterprises in the education and travel sector, which Novocall said often lags behind in digital transformation for their sales processes.

The startup was founded in January 2018 by three Singapore University of Technology and Design alumni - Huang Jing Jie, Ng Jionghan and Amos Choo.

The startup previously received S$30,000 in grant funding from Enterprise Singapore's SG Founder Grant.

It is a recipient of the Singapore Tourism Board's Business Innovation Fund and has gone through an acceleration programme with UOB's The Finlab.