Office marketplace GorillaSpace bags seed funding led by Japan's Mitsubushi Estate

WORKSPACE market platform GorillaSpace has clinched an undisclosed amount from a seed funding round led by Japanese real estate developer Mitsubushi Estate Co (MEC).

Other investors included Singapore-based interactive media company Silversea Media Group.

The funding comes one year after the startup’s graduation from Propell Asia in November 2018, a proptech accelerator programme run by JLL and Landlease.

The investment marks MEC’s first proptech investment outside Japan and is also the developer’s first seed-round investment. MEC The investment from MEC is part of their initiative to discover new business projects and to develop synergy with existing businesses. MEC has already committed 10 billion yen (US$100 million), including the investment in GorillaSpace.

GorillaSpace touts itself as the first property marketplace to offer both long-term office spaces and flexible workspace options, as well as a hybrid of the two categories – the so-called "Core and Flex" model that is gaining increasing attention in corporate real estate circles. GorillaSpace offers office spaces, co-working spaces and serviced offices on its platform.

"The commercial property market is experiencing a shift from multi-year office space leases to more flexible options," said Ben Eckblad, GorillaSpace founder and chief executive, in a statement. ""Businesses want less commitment upfront and GorillaSpace helps them see all available options. Businesses now have the choice of combining a long-term lease together with flexible space to house specialised teams or temporary additional headcount."

In the first quarter of 2019, 1,000 businesses were able to find a workspace through the startup's online platform. Since the end of 2018, GorillaSpace has seen 21.5 per cent month-on-month growth in traffic to the website and growth of over 30 per cent in listings on the platform.