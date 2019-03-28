Ohmyhome enters private property market

PROPERTY purchase and rental platform Ohmyhome is venturing out of the HDB market into private housing.

Buyers and sellers of private properties can now use the platform to manage and handle housing transactions on their own, the company announced on Thursday.

Ohmyhome's free platform connects buyers and sellers directly to each other, saving on agent commission, while helping them navigate the transaction process. It said it has facilitated more than 2,300 HDB resale transactions since its launch in 2016.

Ohmyhome has also introduced a tech-enabled full agent service for those who prefer professional assistance, which include on-demand agent, mortgage advisory and legal services.

Its professional agents are aided by technology that automates part of the transaction process such as advertising and generation of weekly performance analysis for listings, said the company.