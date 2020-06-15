BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

One Championship raises US$70m, announces job cuts as live shows halted by virus

Asia's largest mixed martial arts promotion, One Championship, said Monday it was cutting 20 per cent of its staff worldwide after being unable to stage fight cards for almost four months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
[SINGAPORE] Asia's largest mixed martial arts promotion, One Championship, said Monday it was cutting 20 per cent of its staff worldwide after being unable to stage fight cards for almost four months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Singapore-based organisation, which promotes...

