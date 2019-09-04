P2P lending platform Funding Societies makes three C-suite hires

PEER-to-peer lending platform Funding Societies has added three key hires to its management team, the startup announced on Wednesday.

The platform provides business loans to small and medium enterprises crowdfunded by individual and institutional investors. Funding Societies, which is backed by SoftBank Ventures Asia and Sequoia India, has funded more than S$800 million in loans.

Former MoneySmart chief technology officer (CTO) Matt Lambie joins the company as CTO. He will be responsible for web, mobile and platform software development efforts, technical operations, quality assurance and information security.

During his time at personal finance portal MoneySmart, Mr Lambie led product development and improved software engineering practices.

Dheeraj Chowdhry joins as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Singapore with over 20 years of experience across multiple functions within global banking organisations, while based in Asia. This includes American Express, ANZ Bank and ABN AMRO.

The former CEO Kelvin Teo, who is co-founder of Funding Societies, will take up the newly created position of group CEO.

"Over his professional journey, Dheeraj has accumulated a combination of banking skills, coupled with deep experience in lending and commercial segments (including unsecured lending) all which complement the model of Funding Societies," said the company in a press statement.

Jared Goldberg comes in as chief data officer for Funding Societies with almost 15 years of experience in the financial services technology and data space. He will lead the monetisation of data and have oversight of the data management, engineering, analytics, and science teams.

In his previous role at Standard Chartered, Mr Goldberg was the head of business integration and analytics in the bank's chief operating officer unit.