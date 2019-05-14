Pintec Technology launches global expansion from new HQ in Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
NASDAQ-LISTED Chinese fintech solutions provider Pintec Technology has made Singapore its international headquarters (HQ) to expand the global business and be closer to its joint venture (JV) partners.
It also has plans to set up a research and development centre in the...
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg