BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

BT EXCLUSIVE: GARAGE

Private markets data providers tap rising demand in S-E Asia

Garage
BT EXCLUSIVE: GARAGE

Private markets data providers tap rising demand in S-E Asia

More funding going to such firms providing insights to traditionally opaque space as demand for data grows in the region
Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT
6 -min read
Listen to this article
ym-skyline-220620.jpg
ym-skyline-220620.jpg, by yasmin
The business of providing data on privately held companies and their capital raising activities is looking more promising than ever as investors continue flocking to South-east Asia in search of the next tech unicorn.
ST PHOTO: JOEL CHAN
More funding going to such firms providing insights to traditionally opaque space as demand for data grows in the region
Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Claudia Chong chongkmc@sph.com.sg @ClaudiaChongBT
6 -min read
Listen to this article

Singapore

THE business of providing data on privately held companies and their capital raising activities is looking more promising than ever as investors continue flocking to South-east Asia in search of the next tech unicorn.

As a common standard, these data providers track...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

venture capital
private equity
startups
Purchase this article
 