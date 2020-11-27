PropertyGuru buys Malaysian property data companyMyProperty Data

PROPERTYGURU is fully acquiring Malaysian property data company MyProperty Data through a share purchase agreement with TechnoDex and Real Estate Solutions. The size of the deal was undisclosed.

With this, the South-east Asia-focused property technology group is aiming to become the provider of the most comprehensive data and insight to agents, financial institutions, home buyers, credit rating agencies, valuers and property developers.

MyProperty Data provides property data analytics and insights leveraging over six million unique records across sales, rentals, auctions, new development and geospatial information along with proprietary datasets in demographics, location, liveability and more, said PropertyGuru.

"Over the next few months, we will be investing substantially to expand MyProperty Data's offerings, and it will also entail growing the team with data scientists, engineers, product managers, sales and marketing experts," said Manav Kamboj, chief technology officer of PropertyGuru Group.

Joe Hock Thor, managing director of MyPropertyData, said: "PropertyGuru is no stranger to us as we have collaborated on many occasions, such as in developing a Pricing Insight exclusive to PropertyGuru in 2018 and the Home Loan Pre Approval in 2019."

Earlier this month, 99 Group, which operates property portal 99.co, said it acquired property platform and real estate data provider Singapore Real Estate Exchange (SRX) for an undisclosed sum.

The addition of SRX is meant to widen the pool of listings, information and data tools under the 99 Group's umbrella.