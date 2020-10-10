BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

PwC Singapore launches scheme to help foreign startups enter South-east Asia

PwC Singapore launches scheme to help foreign startups enter South-east Asia

The Scale Programme will include hands-on masterclasses, mentorship and networking sessions
Sat, Oct 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Listen to this article
PWC Singapore has launched a five-day programme to help foreign startups expand into South-east Asia.
PWC Singapore has launched a five-day programme to help foreign startups expand into South-east Asia.

The Scale Programme will include hands-on masterclasses, mentorship and networking sessions, said PwC in a statement on Friday.

Patrick Yeo, PwC Singapore's...

