Razer to create 1,000 roles for new Asean HQ at one-north

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
GAMING hardware and fintech firm Razer will hire about 1,000 positions for its new South-east Asia headquarters at Singapore's one-north technology business park.
The firm's chief executive officer (CEO) Tan Min-Liang wrote about the decision in a LinkedIn post on Monday...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes