Razer to create 1,000 roles for new Asean HQ at one-north

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 5:50 AM
BT_20210202_CCRAZER2_4431533.jpg
BT_20210202_CCRAZER2_4431533.jpg, by opub@dd
An artist's impression of gaming company Razer's new South-east Asia headquarters in one-north business park. The offices were originally expected to be ready by mid-2020, but the official opening has been shifted to Q2 2021.
PHOTO: RAZER
Claudia Chong
Singapore

GAMING hardware and fintech firm Razer will hire about 1,000 positions for its new South-east Asia headquarters at Singapore's one-north technology business park.

The firm's chief executive officer (CEO) Tan Min-Liang wrote about the decision in a LinkedIn post on Monday...

Razer
employment
gaming
