Razer's fintech arm adds ex-DBS innovation chief to board of advisers

RAZER Fintech, the financial technology arm of gaming hardware manufacturer Razer Inc, has appointed former DBS chief innovation officer Neal Cross as its advisory board member.

Mr Cross is the chairman of Perth-based fintech PictureWealth, a startup which he co-founded. Prior to PictureWealth, he was DBS’s chief innovation officer between 2014 and 2019, where he was a key figure in driving the lender’s digital transformation, Razer said.

His appointment comes on the back of recent additions to Razer Fintech’s advisory board, which include veteran corporate leader and venture capitalist Koh Boon Hwee in October, and former GIC president Lim Siong Guan in September.

Razer Fintech recently appointed Eduard Fabian as chief technology officer in November, who joined from the financial services industry. He is also UOB’s former group technology head for its retail and wholesale banks.

Razer co-founder and chief executive Tan Min-Liang said: "We are excited to have Neal on board with us and look forward to drawing on his experience and innovative ideas to guide us as we look to broaden Razer Fintech’s scope of services into areas such as financial and digital banking services."