Razorpay raises US$100m in Series D round co-led by GIC: TechCrunch

[SAN FRANCISCO] Razorpay raised US$100 million in Series D financing co-led by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and Sequoia India, TechCrunch reported, citing the fintech startup's co-founder and chief executive officer Harshil Mathur.

The funding round values the Bangalore, India-based payment processing company at "a little more than US$1 billion", he said.

Existing investors Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global, Y Combinator and Matrix Partners also took part in the financing round, TechCrunch said.

BLOOMBERG