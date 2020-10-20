BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

BT EXCLUSIVE

Rotimatic-maker flips ownership in trade sale

Garage
BT EXCLUSIVE

Rotimatic-maker flips ownership in trade sale

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 9:27 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT
2 -min read
Listen to this article
Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 9:27 PM
Claudia Chong chongkmc@sph.com.sg @ClaudiaChongBT
2 -min read
Listen to this article

ZIMPLISTIC, the Singapore-based company behind Indian flatbread-making machine Rotimatic, has been fully sold to an entity called Light Ray Holdings.

Light Ray Holdings is a special-purpose vehicle incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, say regulatory filings. Following the trade...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

startups
venture capital
Purchase this article