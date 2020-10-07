BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Rules clarity a plus for Grab, Gojek in S-E Asian minefield

Licensing regime could drive up compliance costs, but is friendlier than other markets
Wed, Oct 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM
hspillai@sph.com.sg
"Singapore, from the very beginning, has been very accommodating to companies like Grab and (previously) Uber," says Associate Professor Park Byung Joon of SUSS.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Sharanya Pillai
Singapore

SINGAPORE'S regulatory framework for the point-to-point (P2P) transport sector, which is set to be rolled out later this month, marks the maturing of the ride-hailing industry here.

The licensing regime may add to the compliance costs of ride-hailing rivals Grab and Gojek...

