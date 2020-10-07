Rules clarity a plus for Grab, Gojek in S-E Asian minefield

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S regulatory framework for the point-to-point (P2P) transport sector, which is set to be rolled out later this month, marks the maturing of the ride-hailing industry here.
The licensing regime may add to the compliance costs of ride-hailing rivals Grab and Gojek...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes