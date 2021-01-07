BEST DIGITAL NEWS START-UP, WAN-IFRA 2019 GOLD AWARD

Say 'cheese': A temperature scanner took your photo. But wait. Why?

Say 'cheese': A temperature scanner took your photo. But wait. Why?

Thu, Jan 07, 2021
Olivia Poh
Seemigly innocuous, temperature-taking cameras with facial-recognition capabilities have been installed across the country. Thousands of people walk up for a temperature check, but are presented with a photo opportunity as well.
Thu, Jan 07, 2021 - 5:50 AM
Olivia Poh oliviapoh@sph.com.sg @OliviaPohBT
SEEMINGLY innocuous, temperature-taking cameras with facial-recognition capabilities have been installed across the country. Thousands of people walk up for a temperature check, but are presented with a photo opportunity as well.

A quick snap, and a headshot appears with...

