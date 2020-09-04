Series C funding sends Biofourmis to near-unicorn status

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
HOMEGROWN startup Biofourmis has raised US$100 million in a Series C equity round led by Softbank Vision Fund 2, catapulting the healthcare company to near-unicorn status in a matter of months.
The latest funding, which sources said has quadrupled Biofourmis' valuation...
