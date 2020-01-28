SGInnovate's founding CEO Steve Leonard to step down in May

THE founding CEO of SGInnovate, Steve Leonard, will be concluding his term in May 2020, the government-owned deep tech-investor said on Tuesday.

Mr Leonard, who has led the organisation since 2016, said in a press statement: "Helping to create and build SGInnovate has been my complete focus for four years. From imagining it in 2015 to its launch in 2016 and operating as a highly-professional group as we enter 2020, I feel tremendous personal pride. The conclusion of my current term in May represents a good time for organisational renewal."

SGInnovate did not say who will be taking over the role of CEO. It said it does not anticipate significant updates to its organisational structure.

The group has been part of building and investing in 90 deep tech startups, as well as creating an engaged deep tech community of more than 33,000 people, it added.

Yong Ying-I, chairman of SGInnovate, said: "The board and management want to thank Steve for his leadership in building up SGInnovate as a leading entity in Singapore to support entrepreneurs to build deep tech startups. We wish him every success in his future endeavours."