SGX invests in fintech Smartkarma

Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - 9:03 AM
The Singapore Exchange Centre in Shenton Way.
[BENGALURU] The Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Tuesday said it will invest in locally-based fintech company Smartkarma, tapping its investment research network.

The bourse operator has been looking to drive growth across multiple asset classes that it houses as it faces stiff competition from Hong Kong, Asia's other financial capital, and others.

Smartkarma, which operates a global investment research network, is also branching into corporate solutions, as it seeks to tap top executives and investor relations, the statement added.

